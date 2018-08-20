Interdicted cop arrested after threatening to shoot wife

An interdicted Cadet Officer of the Guyana Police Force has been arrested by the lawmen after he threatened to shoot his wife , allegedly with an illegal firearm.

Reports are that Cadet Officer Franz Paul , who in May of this year had a criminal charge discharged against him after he compensated his victim for an offence committed in 2014, was arrested after he drew a firearm and attempted to shoot his wife following a misunderstanding at their home in Second Street ,Alexander Village on Monday morning.

According to the police , the man’s wife alleged that following a misunderstanding around 05:15hrs on Monday, the man drew a loaded handgun and threatened to shoot her and in the ensuing process, she managed to disarm him.

She immediately handed over the firearm to a neighbour who promptly went to the nearby Ruimveldt Police Station and reported the matter . The neighbour also handed over a .32 pistol with thirteen (13) live rounds, one of which was found in its breech.

Police said the interdicted officer was held at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he sought medical attention for an injured right hand, which is now in plaster of paris. He told investigators that during the fracas with his wife he struck the hand to a concrete wall.

Police said the officer reportedly admitted ownership of the illegal firearm with ammunition.

Police said too that the officer is presently not on actual duty as the decision of his re-in-statement rests solely with the Police Service Commission.

In May this year , Paul was discharged for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old in his mouth during a game of Russian roulette in 2014.