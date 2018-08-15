Sinking bridge in Lethem threatening lives

THE Manari Bridge in Lethem, Region Nine, is reportedly becoming more and more perilous. It was reported by residents that crossing the bridge is life-threatening, since it has started to sink when heavy vehicles pass.

This newspaper spoke with the Regional Chairman of the said region, Brian Allicock, who confirmed that the bridge is indeed a danger to persons crossing. He stated that this was observed over four months ago and was reported to the engineer attached to the region from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. “When I was made aware of this I informed the engineer attached here. That was four months ago and we’re still awaiting the works to proceed on the bridge. Every time a vehicle passes, you feel it sinking a little bit more, but the use of the bridge cannot be avoided,” Allicock said.

He further stated that a few men in the region who use the bridge to transport goods had volunteered to fix the bridge, but permission wasn’t granted by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. Allicock explained that the bridge is 15 feet high and runs over the Manari River, so should this bridge collapse, it will take lives.

“We are hoping that the engineer returns soon to start working on this bridge, because we have already lost a life late last year, but that was because the driver didn’t know the bridge and he drove off. However, we do not want to have to lose any more lives, and I am hoping they are not waiting for a death, to fix the bridge” Allicock said.

The residents and heads of the region are calling on the relevant authorities to look into this matter to aid the safety of travellers who cross the Manari River.