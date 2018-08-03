Man found dead at Kuru Kururu

UP to late Thursday afternoon police in ‘A’ Division were working around the clock to solve a homicide which took place at Kuru Kururu on the Soedsyke Linden Highway.

Early Thursday morning, a driver discovered the remains of 46-year-old Gregory Frank, who works as a legal clerk to a city lawyer. Police said in a statement that the man was found in the living room of his one flat house. The release from the police indicated that the man was found with a swollen forehead.

His entire house was said to have been ransacked and the back door to the house opened. It was reported that valuables which the man was known to have were not found in the house at the time.

It is unclear when Frank was last seen alive. His employer Attorney, Abiola Wong-Inniss said that he was a very dedicated worker who made the work of her office easy. According to the attorney at law, she did make some enquires of the police about the development in the case but those were not immediately available as ranks were still doing their investigation. Asked if there was anything that the young man might have been working on through the line of his work that could have caused persons to want to harm, the legal mind responded in the negative. She also clarified that he never took any of his work or documents from the office to his home.

Frank, who has been married once, has no children. He is survived by one sibling and lost his mother last year. There has been no arrest in the matter just yet.