Buzzing this Weekend

It’s the weekend and you know what they say: all work and no play make Jack a dull boy. So get out there and have some fun! Don’t be cooped up at home.

Today

The Guyana Animation Network Inc. is hosting its Comic Art Summer Camp Comic Con-Themed Launch Party and Auction 2k18. This is going down at Education Lecture Theater, University of Guyana. Come dressed as your favourite character!!

Tomorrow

Celestial Burn is celebrating its ONE YEAR anniversary of being a band and is also officially launching their DEMO EP. For this special occasion, which will be held at the YMCA Ground, they have put together a small event for all the great and wonderful supporters out there, who have received the band, well in their first year’s adventure of METAL!

So don’t be left out, come and join the wonderful celebration. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Live Performances by Alcateia (Brazilian Hard Rock) Event begins at 20:00hrs

Starlight Entertainment Presents “North and South Village Day”. This is going to be epic! Bring out the kids to have fun. Prizes to be won and sound system by Notorious. This will be going down at North Ruimveldt Lions Lawns, Festival City.

S.D.J Presents “After Fun Day Bashment” at Joery Place Mocha. This party is going to be full of entertainment! Music by evolution and DJ Magnum

Extra Beer brings to you “Plaisance Village Day”. It’s a fun day so bring out the entire family and enjoy a spectacular afternoon and evening hang. This event will be going down at the Eddie Grant Research Centre.

It’s the party called “Laugh out Loud & Wine in time”. Ladies this one is for you, come out in your numbers. Special prizes will be giving away to the best dancers. It’s all happening at the Fort Wellington Ground.

Sunday

Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club presents the three-hour Endurance Race. All the fans of car racing you can head down at Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club.

The Wendell Meusa Chess Foundation will be hosting its 1st Chess Funday & Bar-B-Que at The Grill Fun Park, Thomas Land & Camp Street opposite Queen’s College and all are invited.

Tickets are $2,000. There will be slides, rides, jumping tent, face painting and much more for the kids as well as activities for the adults, so come out and have a great time. Refreshments will be on sale as well.