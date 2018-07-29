Three teams secure full points as 32 goals scored in four matches

DIAMOND United, Herstelling Raiders and Agricola Red Triangle secured wins on day six of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) / Juicy Juice Under-13 League which was contested yesterday at the Timehri Red Ground.

Whilst Diamond United defeated Hararuni Eagles 10-1 and Agricola thumped Samatta Point/Kaneville 10-0 to remain unbeaten, Herstelling secured their first win and points of the league with a 4-1 win over Kuru Kururu Warriors.

The other match Saturday ended in an exciting 3-3 draw between Diamond Upsetters and Soesdyke Falcons.

In the day’s main attraction, Diamond United continued their surge with another emphatic win over first-timers Hararuni Eagles which was orchestrated by a brace each from Joel Ross (6,15), Shakem Welcome (11, 16) and Shaquan Braithwaite who netted in the 51st and 53rd minute.

There was one each for Shaquan Joseph (24), Isaiah Mc Pherson *45), Daniel Da Costa (57) and Captain Ronaldo Adams in the 60th minute.

Ofancy Winter scored a hat-trick (15, 32, 52) and Solomon Austin the other in the 59th minute as Herstelling Raiders secured their first win via a 4-1 margin against Kuru Kururu Warriors, their first in three matches.

Touted as a scoring machine, having now blasted in 15 goals in just three matches, Agricola Red Triangle’s Eon Daniels, who netted six (6) times, led his side to a 10-0 win over Samatta Point/Kaneville.

An own-goal sent the Agricola side on their way in the first minute of the match; Jeremiah Henry it was who scored by default. Thereafter, Daniels, who had five against Herstelling Raiders and tucked in four in their opening clash with Hararuni Eagles, was again unstoppable.

He was on target in the 7th, 10th, 20th, 30th, 45th and 60th minute and got support from his captain, Jonathan Andries, who hit the back of the nets in the 21st minute and defender Floyd ‘Brother’ Boyce who accounted for a double in the 42nd and 59th minute.

The first match of the day saw Soesdyke Falcons and Diamond Upsetters battling to an exciting 3-3 draw. Diamond United got their goals from the Amin brothers– Abdullah and Mohamed– in the 23rd and 43rd minute, with the other coming off the boot of Shawn John in the 41st minute.

The Falcons got their goals from Jaden Tasher (25) and Malachi Pollard who netted a brace in the 55th and 60th minute.

Five matches are slated for today at the same venue from 10:00hrs.