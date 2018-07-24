BREAKING: Five bandits killed at Turkeyen

Five suspected bandits were this morning killed by the police in an intelligence led operation on the East Coast Demerara.

The men reportedly attempted to gain entry into a home at Pattenson, Turkeyen on the East Coast of Demerara close to the Movie Towne Facility. The names of two of the men were given as Levi Griffith and Timothy St Hill.

St Hill has had previous brushes with the law. He has appeared before the courts for allegedly committing several offences including drug trafficking and larceny.

The police received intelligence prior to the bandit’s operation and systems were put in place following which the men were cornered.

The Guyana Chronicle’s Leroy Smith is at the scene and will provide more information as it emerges.