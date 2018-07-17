Guyana dispose of Jamaica by 31 runs to remain out front

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Guyana comfortably disposed of Jamaica by 31 runs to remain out front in the Regional Under-17 Cricket Championship, with one round remaining.

Playing at Gilbert Park on Monday, Guyana rallied to 174 for seven off their 50 overs after being sent in, with opener Sachin Singh top-scoring with 48 and Andre Seepersaud getting 38 and Leon Swamy, 25.

Singh faced 99 deliveries and struck two fours and three sixes but perished in the 33rd over with a half-century in sight.

In reply, Jamaica lost Oneil Roberts without a run on the board in the opening over but recovered through the efforts of Daniel Beckford who stroked an unbeaten 73.

He faced 149 balls and counted two fours but received little support and Jamaica collapsed to 143 all out in the penultimate over of the innings.

Left-arm spinner Niran Bissu picked up three for 15 while Leon Swamy (2-13) and Seepersaud (2-17) were the other wicket-takers.

At the National Cricket Centre, Barbados remained in striking distance of the leaders when they crushed Leeward Islands by 130 runs.

Sent in, Barbados benefited from half-centuries from Matthew Forde (68) and Antonio Morris (50), while Jaden Leacock struck an unbeaten 42, to get up to 245 for seven off their 50 overs.

Batting at number six, Forde added 65 for the fifth wicket with Morris before adding a further 71 for the sixth with Leacock.

Forde struck three fours and a six off 87 deliveries while Morris faced 72 balls and counted three boundaries.

The Leewards were then restricted to 115 all out in the 34th over with new-ball bowler Jayden Hoyte claiming three for 29.

Hosts Trinidad and Tobago were also in winning form as they trounced Windward Islands by 151 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method.

They piled up an imposing 259 for seven off their 50 overs, behind Isaiah Gomez’s top score of 66, with Antonio Gomez hitting 49 and Tariq Mohammed, 43.

Set a revised target of 224 off 28 overs, the Windwards were dismissed for 72 in the 26th, with left-arm spinner Nicholas Ali wrecking the innings with four for 25 and speedster Jaden Seales supporting with three for five.