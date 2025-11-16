Schooling WIN

WHERE is the main opposition political party, the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN)? Where are its parliamentarians and politicians? What is the main parliamentary agenda of WIN? Will it shed light on the motions that it is drafting? What will be the party’s main focus as it tries to hold the PPP/C Cabinet and party accountable? Who is the lead person for WIN or the opposition that is going to face off with the Prime Minister or Minister of Finance on matters of public finance and the budget? Who is leading the other opposition MPs on parliamentary and political strategy?

From the look of things, WIN does not have a single plan of action for the parliament. WIN does not understand politics and how to read the public. WIN does not have a form or structure to hold its members accountable or to ensure compliance. There is no discipline in WIN. WIN seems to be concerned about getting the extradition case against its principals dismissed and securing the constitutional post of opposition leader for him. WIN is not at all concerned about the plight and needs of Guyana’s poor and helpless. WIN may be a façade and a temporary phenomenon that is not capable of withstanding any political wind, much less a storm that comes its way.

Let’s examine these political developments.

Firstly, the elections are over, and Guyanese have moved on. While its opposition political party, APNU and its members are out and about in the streets putting in the work and meeting with their constituencies, WIN is consumed with the extradition matter. The party, WIN parliamentarians, WIN surrogates and supporters are busy on social media, unjustly blaming the government for allegedly persecuting WIN Party Leader, Azruddin Mohamed. Each post after the other is more cringy about the Mohameds and not enough about the people’s business.

WIN is so fearful of losing the poster boy that everything it says or brings to the government’s attention is either old, being dealt with, or not an issue that should be placed on social media. They have not thought of a single issue that they want to highlight that is original or of national importance. Nothing WIN says causes anyone to take them seriously. They appear as jokers or clowns because the public cannot understand their rationale.

WIN has become Mohamed and vice versa. One cannot survive without the other. So, whoever is advising them needs to be fired immediately. WIN should distance itself from Mohamed and start highlighting the problems the ordinary Guyanese face. They should be going into the communities and meeting with the people.

After all, elections are a cycle. When that cycle concludes, parliamentarians and politicians hold several meetings to develop their strategies for parliament and party affairs. WIN has done nothing meaningful. It has been condemning Bharrat Jagdeo, Irfaan Ali, and the PPP from the top of its lungs for Mohamed’s legal troubles, but it would not devote as much energy to the parliamentary agenda or the people’s needs.

Secondly, WIN MPs must start to conduct themselves as parliamentarians and cease being comedians, entertainers, dramatic, and cons (no pun intended). They must try to be fitting of the office they now hold and not be lawless men and women. They have to get their acts together and look as if they care about something aside from the dirty money and fame. WIN, at their first sitting of parliament, looked bewildered, confused and lost. The MPs must change that look, if they can.

They must host shows and podcasts of the WIN party to give the public a much-needed insight into the party and its plans for Guyana. And, they must reduce the alarmingly high dependence on ‘AI’ releases. They must prove their worth by discussing issues of national importance and arriving at solutions to complex problems. They should make appearances on shows with real journalists (not those they pay or are comfortable with), showing that they can work and defend the WIN party. WIN must work as the main opposition party. Forbes Burnham, Cheddi Jagan, Desmond Hoyte, Robert Corbin, David Granger and even Aubrey Norton worked when in opposition; the public demands that WIN works too.

It is sad that apart from Tabitha Sarboo-Halley and Natasha Singh-Lewis, who appear to be in everything, the other WIN parliamentarians are mum, speechless, and brainless yes-men, much like Mohamed. Even Odessa Primus knows nothing about everything, and she is not afraid to make it known on social media. So, what happened to all the other WIN parliamentarians and personalities?

Sure, Mohamed may have money, but he can never buy a brain or two so that one can understand how to be a real politician and parliamentarian in the context of Guyana. WIN must stop these one-off photo-ops with the vulnerable communities and get down to being a real opposition. WIN should work on analysing the reports and bills that are in parliament and complex legislation, so that the public knows WIN is capable of holding the government to account.

Thirdly, the scrapes and undesirables, and persons who were turned off by the PNC, APNU and Aubrey Norton might have voted for WIN at the last election, but their support is not axiomatic. It is convenient. When the public sees WIN has no depth, they will go home to the PNC. They are not loyal. They were just struck by the illusion that was created by WIN’s wealth and thought about what could be.

The APNU knows that the votes they lost can be brought back home, so they are not worried at all. Just like the WIN bought a large number of its support base, it still does not know that Guyanese moods change like the WIN and even quicker when you, as a party, are not holding the government accountable and not acting in the interest of the public.

WIN has made no connection with the needs of ordinary and black voters that can withstand the test of time. Mark my words, WIN is not a third force in Guyana’s political landscape. It is a party that got lucky. WIN must understand that in Guyana, historical examples like the United Force (UF), Working People’s Alliance (WPA), and Alliance for Change (AFC) are cited as parties that had a temporary impact but ultimately struggled to sustain their influence against the two main parties. WIN is a temporary political phenomenon.

Let’s be clear, the public yearns for more sober attention from WIN. Shaking hands at select few parties, public engagements, and hinterland meetings does not address the people’s problems. WIN must do more for the Guyanese public.

WIN must get up off its backside and go into the communities across this country. They must face the music for the promises they made and tell the people the truth about what is happening now before it’s too late. The Mohameds and the WIN outfit must stop complaining, crying, and playing with the public’s emotions.

Finally, the strength of the PPP/C parliamentary lineup is VERY EVIDENT. WIN has to decide who will shadow the ministers in parliament. The PNC/APNU is waiting for the chance to steal the spotlight. So, WIN, if serious, will get down to business by sorting itself out and putting the problems with the Mohameds on the back burner.

The clock is ticking…WIN must wake up and smell the roses!

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.