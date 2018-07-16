Windies A keep Surrey honest despite Borthwick century

LONDON, (CMC) – Scott Borthwick struck an exciting hundred but West Indies A’s seamers still managed to contain Surrey, on the opening day of their four-day contest at the Oval here Monday.

The left-hander, who played a single Test for England four years ago, finished on 153 not out as the hosts reached 309 for eight in their first innings.

Ryan Patel struck 47 while wicketkeeper Adam Rouse chipped in with 36, but the remainder of the Surrey batting failed to capitalise.

The fast bowling trio of Sherman Lewis (2-44), Chemar Holder (2-44) and Raymon Reifer (2-46) proved steady, making strikes at key stages of the innings to limit Surrey.

West Indies A had the better of the early exchanges in the morning session as the new-ball pair of Lewis and Holder caused openers Arun Harinath (10) and Test batsman Mark Stoneman (1) problems.

Lewis eventually claimed the left-handed Stoneman in the third over, to a diving catch in the cordon by John Campbell before Harinath, dropped off Holder a couple of overs earlier, was taken at mid-on by Oshane Smith off first-change pacer Romario Shepherd.

However, Borthwick and Patel combined in a 131-run, third wicket partnership which repaired the damage.

Borthwick faced 232 balls and batted all day, hitting 20 fours and a six while the 20-year-old Patel stroked eight fours in an 82-ball knock which lasted eight minutes shy of 2-1/2 hours.

When Patel was bowled missing a pull at Holder, Surrey slumped somewhat, losing three wickets for 20 runs as 20-year-old Will Jacks was removed by Reifer and captain Tom Curran fell to a catch at the wicket off Holder without scoring to the second ball he faced.

Borthwick, however, remained solid and found an ally in Rouse, with whom he added a crucial 93 runs for the sixth wicket.

The stand was broken by part-time off-spinner John Campbell in this third over and Rouse’s wicket triggered another slide where Surrey lost another three wickets for 30 runs at the end.