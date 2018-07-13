Two cops take stand in Sandy murder PI

THE preliminary inquiry (PI) against former Guyana Defence Force captain, Orwain Sandy, who is charged with the murder of his reputed wife, continued on Thursday with the testimony of two police witnesses.

The PI is being conducted by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman with evidence being led by Police Prosecutor Corporal Shawn Gonsalves. Sandy is represented by attorney James Bond.

Detective Sargent Nigel Gravesande, a ballistic expert who is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Guyana Police Force took to the witness stand and was followed by Police Detective Leroy Carol, a crime scene examiner.

The matter is adjourned until July 16.

Sandy, who served as Special Assistant to the Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, is currently on remand for the murder of Reona Payne on March 31, 2018 at First Street, Alexander Village.

According to reports, Sandy, after committing the act, surrendered to police at the Ruimveldt Police Station on Saturday, March 31. A post-mortem report revealed that Payne died from 14 gunshot wounds to her body– 13 to her chest and one to the head.

The police have confirmed that Sandy used his service firearm during the shooting. Police sources also related that the soldier had on one occasion lodged his firearm at the police station during a domestic dispute.

One source said the soldier had suspected that Reona was being unfaithful and was conversing with someone from overseas. It was reported that Sandy had planned to drop Payne off at her place of work when she received a phone call allegedly from the same person from overseas.

When the soldier questioned her and asked her to desist from railroading their relationship, an argument ensued and in the vicinity of the masjid in First Street, Alexander Village, Reona grabbed the soldier’s firearm and threw it out of the car.

According to the source, Sandy stopped the vehicle to retrieve the weapon and Payne exited too, and after picking up the gun he fired in her direction, emptying the entire magazine.