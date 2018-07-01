More podiums for Kristian Jeffrey in SR3 Cup

THE rich run of form continued for Kristian Jeffrey this weekend in England as he picked up another podium place in Race Three at Oulton Park.

After a heavily populated and eventually red flagged practice session, Jeffrey and the Radical Factory team were pegged ninth on the grid.

Race one saw him move to fifth but ran wide on the penultimate corner while challenging for the position. He ended that race in sixth.

Determined to earn a spot on the podium, the team made several changes to the car ahead of the third race in which they would be starting fifth.

Those changes were positive as they were able to move up the rankings once more, battling wheel to wheel for third before the red flag came to end the race with five minutes remaining.

In Race Three, they were finally able to get on the podium after an uneventful race, finishing behind Dominik Jackson and ahead of Jérôme De Sadeleer

Jeffrey told the media, “It was a good result; it’s the first time I’ve raced here at Oulton Park. In practice, the track felt like a maze! We made changes after each of the races and I felt more comfortable with the car and P2 is a great result.”

He added, “Race Three was the best result of my season. Great battling from start to finish and managed to pull off P2. [I am] really happy with the progression through the season and understanding the limits of these radicals. [I must say] a big thank you to the support [team] from the radical works.”