Barefaced robber gets away with laptop, cell phone

THE police are currently investigating an armed robbery committed on a Fourth Street, Alberttown resident.

According to a police report, Eckmond Pounder, a 45-year-old porter was robbed Tuesday morning about 09:25hrs at his home by a male wearing a white jersey and a pair of blue jeans. He was on foot, armed with a handgun.

Enquires disclosed that the perpetrator entered the home through the front door brandishing a black handgun.

The gunman pointed the weapon at Pounder and demanded that he hand over his valuables. The victim became fearful for his life and handed over his laptop worth $150,000. The robber then snatched the victim’s cellular phone worth $28,000 from his hand, then pushed his hands into the pockets of the victim and stole $1,000 in Guyana currency.

During the process, he assaulted the victim by hitting him in his face with the said firearm, causing the victim to be injured over his left eye.