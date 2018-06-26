NGSA results for Thursday

The results of the 2018 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be announced on Thursday, June 28th, 2018 by the Minister of Education, Hon. Nicolette Henry.

The results will be announced around 13:00Hrs in the boardroom of the National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD), Kingston, Georgetown.

Henry had said that significant efforts and resources were expended to ensure that improved results are achieved at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) exams. The NGSA is written yearly and is the examination that dictates which secondary school a child will attend after completing his/her primary education. The four subjects that the assessment covers are Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and English Language. Some 14,551 children sat the two-day exams.