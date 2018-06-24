It was an honour to present on Capitol Hill

WE ARE winding down the celebration for Caribbean Heritage Month and we are going out with a bang. I must thank Mr. Westley Kirton who extended an invitation on behalf of the Institute of Caribbean Studies to be on a panel on Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

I presented on “Creative Industries as a pillar of Cultural and Economic Development in the Caribbean”. It is important to note that there is an emerging global brand, Caribbean style. It is part of a wider Caribbean aesthetic from Jamaica in the north to Guyana in the south. Progress has been made at the regional level to develop a comprehensive policy framework to guide the continued development of this sector, but we are still far from maximising our potential.

Cultural and creative industries are among the most dynamic sectors in world trade and the Caribbean is ready for our share of the pie. We have to be committed and consistent to get this sector up to par because it is essential to economic diversification; creating new income generation, establishing new markets, integrating stakeholder interest, networking strategic alliances, positioning sustainable opportunity for social cohesion.

The feedback from my presentation was positive and I have been receiving emails from people who are showing interest in future collaborations. Collaborative effects are the future, and I noticed most of the presenters placed emphasis on that. My fellow panelist, Ms. Gisette Seferina, Member of Parliament, Curacao, reiterated the efforts of Curacao to be more connected to the Caribbean because they feel like an outsider.

Businessman Gerry Gouveia made a very impressive presentation. Technology and cyber security were discussed in detail by some experts and it is scary hearing some of the things that can possibly happen in the future.

Several issues in the Caribbean/US relations and within the Diaspora in the US were discussed. This was a great opportunity to contribute to the deliberations on future US/Caribbean relations, especially against the backdrop of the new US/Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act.

The list of amazing speakers included: H.E. Dr. Riyad Insanally, Ambassador of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the U.S.A. and Permanent Representative to the OAS; Simone Williams; Esq. Amelia Estwick, PhD; Cyber-Security Expert, Special Agent Wilfred Rattigan (retired FBI ); Earl Harris; Asst.

Director, CARICOM IMPACS, Mignon Cardentey; Public Diplomacy Desk Officer for the Office of Caribbean Affairs Hon. Marie Levens, PhD; former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Suriname, Mark Kissel; Department Deputy of the Office of Economic Policy and Summit Coordination, State, Maria Apud; Energy Officer, State, Davis Wolf; Manager, International Business, Gillian Nanton; City Manager, Burlington, VT; Congressman Brendan F. Boyle (D-PA 13th District); Brad Freden, Director, Office of Caribbean Affairs, US State Department; H.E Selwin Hart, Ambassador of Barbados; H.E Anton Edmunds, Ambassador of St. Lucia to the U.S.A.

During the day, lots of congressmen passed through and made contributions and engaged in questions from the public.

The evening ended with a beautiful reception and politicians dropping in to bring greetings. The most memorable was Congresswoman Maxine Waters. She is so fiery and threw some shots at President Trump!

I must congratulate Dr. Claire Nelson and team for their determination and consistency in pushing for better things for the Caribbean people in the US. We are fashionable by nature.

I love this quote by Caribbean Fashion Guru Richard Young: “Columbus accidentally found us on his way to the east looking for silk now we are luring people to come to us because we have something to offer the world. We are aware of our style and out power in this new to the global style. ”

