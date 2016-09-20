Granger flays Venezuela during UN address

…says controversy hampering Guyana’s development

By Ariana Gordon in New York

President David Granger has called on Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-Moon to “free” Guyana from the territorial sovereignty challenge posed by neighbouring Venezuela.

During his address at the opening of debates at the 71st Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, President Granger said Guyana’s climate change and economic efforts are being severely hampered by Venezuela’s threats to the country’s territorial sovereignty.

Last year, months after he took office, President Granger attended the UN Summit and called on the international community to support Guyana in the ongoing controversy with neighbouring Venezuela over the country’s territorial space. Venezuela has claimed a significant part of Guyana as theirs and the Guyanese leader said the threat posed by the Spanish Speaking country is preventing Guyana from fully exploiting its rich natural resources.

For 50 years, Guyana’s territorial integrity has been violated by Venezuela which has dispatched a number of Decrees claiming territory in Guyana. The UN Secretary- General is expected to demit office in December and President Granger has expressed much optimism that his country’s request for a juridical settlement of the border controversy materialises. Guyana has maintained that the juridical route is only solution to the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela. Venezuela, on the other hand, has called for a restart of the Good Officer’s Process.

On Tuesday, President Granger said Guyana’s advances in the area of climate change will be of no use if Venezuela remains a threat to Guyana’s territorial integrity. “Guyana is part of this global ‘green’ movement. Its natural assets, commitment to sustainable development, contribution to countering the adverse effects of climate change and collaboration with the international community in seeking solutions to global threats have distinguished it as an emergent ‘green state.”

But, notwithstanding this progress, he country is constrained and according to President Granger all of the country’s efforts, whether nationally, regionally or globally for the advancement progress in a peaceful and stable environment are being challenged by “territorial ambitions” of Venezuela.

“I placed hope in the fact that the process for final resolution of Venezuela’s unworthy territorial claims rested now in the hands of the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Venezuela, for a full year since I spoke, has stalled by every means as it intensified its aggression against Guyana and thwarted all of the Secretary-General’s efforts to pursue ‘a way forward’ – at least in terms of a process that promises final resolution to the controversy,” the President stated while noting that Guyana stands ready to have the International Court of Justice (ICJ) bring finality to the matter.

Guyana he said will continue to work resolutely with Secretary-General UN, Ban Ki-Moon during his final months in office to “free Guyana, and his successor, from this surreal burden.” Venezuela agreed, in the Geneva Agreement of 1966, that the United Nations’ Secretary-General shall determine the means of settlement of this matter, including by judicial settlement, the President reminded and noted that the country despite its agreement “defies his every effort to fulfil that commitment.”

The Guyanese leader said the UN cannot be a “dispassionate party to a threat to peace anywhere and a challenge to the law of nations.” Venezuela’s territorial claim he said is a challenge which strikes “at the heart of the United Nations, its trusteeship of the law of nations and the Charter which the Secretary-General uploads.”

Guyana, President Granger added looks to the UN for protection against threats to its security, and for intervention for peace and for respect for international law. “Mr. President, my plea for international understanding of our plight has nothing to do with Venezuela’s internal situation. The ordinary people of Venezuela are our sisters and brothers. Their agonies touch our hearts and we wish them early relief from their ordeal.

Venezuela’s claims, however, are a threat to our existence as an independent nation. They are a scandalous revival of the conquistadorial disease that once plagued its own history. They are a crime against our humanity, clothed in the verbiage of national honour,” said President Granger.

He reiterated Guyana’s continued support within the context of the preservation of sovereignty and its inextricable link with sustainable development, for the complete removal of the commercial, economic and financial blockage imposed by the United States against another Caribbean Country- Cuba. “We cannot commit to policies to transform our economies to provide development for our peoples and not demonstrate the political will to change systems that are in direct contradiction to these policies.”