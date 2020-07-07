Moruca residents protest existence of COVID-19

A group of residents at Santa Rosa, Moruca, have gathered at the waterfront in the area to protest the existence of the pandemic.

In what many deem a bizarre move, the residents , numbering more than 20, gathered in front of the regional administration building to stage the protest.Despite strict COVID-19 measures being enforced in the area, reports are that the group was given permission by a senior police official who is stationed at Mabaruma, to gather in the area.Efforts to reach Divisional Commander Wendell Blanhum to clarify the issue have been futile.

A protester at the Kumaka Waterfront earlier today.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that a resident, who is prominent supporter of a major political party, applied for permission for the protest.

Over the past several days, a relative of the late Vincent Torres, a former teacher who died at Moruca from complications attributed to the disease several weeks ago, has been posting messages regarding the protest.

He gained support in his posts from several residents, many of whom continue to deny the existence of the pandemic.The man’s moves have been condemned by several prominent residents of the area as well as executives of the Amerindian Peoples’ Association (APA).

Several health care workers on the ground have also criticised the move.”This is a hard slap to the face of the SRVC {Santa Rosa Village Council} and all the frontline workers putting their lives and love ones at risk,”a nurse who works at the Kumaka District Hospital noted.

Moruca resident Graham Atkinson was critical of the police.”The Guyana Police Force High Command gave permission for an utterly baseless protest action in Santa Rosa, Moruca today,” he said. He called on the Commissioner of Police to explain the reason behind the granting of permission.

Atkinson noted the valiant efforts of several to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Moruca.”A lot of people are working to contain and prevent the further spread of Covid 19. This permission is undoing the good work of the MoPH, RHO and Team and of others who are supporting,” he added.

Today’s protest is seen as a slap in the face by many residents and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who have been working around the clock to bring relief to residents affected by the Coronavirus.

Thus far, more than 75 cases of the pandemic have been recorded at Santa Rosa, Moruca and one at the neighbouring village of Kwebanna.

The Ministry of Public Health is expected to carry out mass testing in the area as well as other Hinterland regions.