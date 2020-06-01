Workers want credible elections outcome

DESPITE the views of the country’s two main political parties, the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) demands that every valid vote be counted for a true representation of the will of the people.

In a statement to the press on Sunday, GTUC General-Secretary Lincoln Lewis said that the labour movement has several concerns about the ongoing political battle and the fact that workers are simply caught in the middle.

He said that workers have heard of cases whereby some ballots have been rendered invalid, not through any fault of the elector, but that of — allegedly —- other political players and they (workers) will not be silent about that.

“One man, one vote. I say one eligible man, one vote. Not a missing man or woman —- that is one who never existed, deceased or is absent from the jurisdiction. One valid vote, correctly stamped and identified against a valid identity number or affidavit,” he said adding:

“Unless the credibility of every ballot cast, counted or not counted, private citizens and joint services vote, can be determined, then the issue of credibility remains unresolved. We want to know every elector identified and unidentified, every legal, required documentation present or missing in the ballot box conforming or not conforming [with] the ballot process. These are basic conditionalities to determine accuracy, credibility and that the will of the people expressed at any stage of the electoral process can be credibly declared. Some say Mingo, some say Jagdeo. Either would be wrong.”

Lewis said that all evidence points to both sides being unsatisfied with claims of electoral rigging being levelled by the two major parties. However, he said that the GTUC does not care which political party wins the elections but is concerned about the peace, security and stability of the nation and the future of every worker.

The general-secretary also underscored that GECOM must be allowed to conduct its role guided by the rule of law without being “trampled” upon by anyone.

He stated: “The process that GECOM has bent over to facilitate in the interest of Guyana’s well-being must not be treated with lightly or trampled upon by anyone, local or international. We must be guided not by emotions and self-interest, but by the rule of law and national interest. This recount is governed by a gazetted Order of May 4, 2020. GECOM must be allowed to function within the scope of the laws that govern its operation. No more, no less!”