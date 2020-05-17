Gov’t commits to supporting Komal Chand’s family

GOVERNMENT has committed to supporting the family of veteran trade unionist, Komal Chand, who passed away in Cuba last month.

According to a press statement from the ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chand’s son met recently with Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Karen Cummings, who conveyed a message of condolence to him and said government is ready to support the family.

She said the government of Guyana is prepared to continue its support for the family of the late Guyanese stalwart. Chand died in Cuba, where he was undergoing treatment for a prolonged period of illness. Chand, who, prior to his death, served as President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), was pivotal in championing the rights of sugar workers.

Chand also served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) since 1992. In the last Parliament, he was that party’s representative for the Essequibo Islands–West Demerara region. GAWU noted in a release that he was most committed to his work and tasks and for that he enjoyed the respect of the workers. It was his dedication that saw him rising to become the union’s general secretary and later its president, the union said.

“He was, in our view, an outstanding trade unionist and very much committed to the upliftment and advancement of the working-class in our country and even beyond,” the body said. Outside of GAWU, he served as the Vice President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) and a member of the Presidential Council of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU).

“Cde Komal was also deeply admired by those who worked along and together with him. It was from this vantage point that many of us got an opportunity to see up close how deeply he cared for the workers and more so the working-people and their families.

He always embraced and espoused policies and initiatives aimed at improving the standard of living and well-being of the ordinary people. He also recognised that unity was an essential pre-requisite in order for the workers to win out their principled and justifiable demands. He was always supportive of measures to bring about unity as he brought to bear his own ideas and experiences,” GAWU said.