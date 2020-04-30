Update | Three GDF ranks die following Camp Stephenson explosion

Three Guyana Defence Force ranks died after a bomb exploded at the Camp Stephenson base at Timehri this morning.

The army said in a statement that the incident occurred around 0900hrs at the Arms store complex. Another rank was seriously injured.

The GDF said that preliminary investigations revealed that the ranks were involved in the preparation of pyrotechnics for demolition when the explosion occurred.

A resident in the area told rhe Guyana Chronicle that she was asleep when she heard the explosion. Moments later ranks were seen running from the area while several high ranking officials of the army went to the base to investigate.

An investigation is in progress.

In February, a GDF rank succumbed to injuries after an explosion left several ranks injured at the army’s Coast Guard base at Ruimveldt.

The men were preparing pyrotechnics for Guyana’s 50th Republic celebrations when the incident occurred.