CARICOM Special Rapporteur calls for special considerations for persons with disabilities during and after COVID-19 pandemic

CARICOM Special Rapporteur on Disability, Senator Dr. Floyd Morris, has called on regional governments and members of the private sector, to give special consideration to persons with disabilities during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a CARICOM Secretariat statement Senator Morris said: “Regional governments and private sector companies have been forced to make significant adjustments to the services they offer to the public and special consideration should be given to persons with disabilities.”

The Special Rapporteur on Disability has issued a 10-point protocol for governments to consider for persons with disabilities who might contract the COVID-19.

Senator Morris said: “Persons with disabilities are extremely vulnerable to this disease and special considerations must be given to them and their caregivers if anyone of them should contract COVID-19.”

The senator also noted that governments have been offering a plethora of support to citizens across the region and commended them for their efforts. “Due consideration must be given to the fact that most persons with disabilities are among the neediest in society and they do not have the financial means to purchase some of the basic necessities during an unexpected crisis such as that brought on by COVID-19. Therefore, priority must be given to persons with disabilities and their families” Senator Morris said.

As it relates to the private sector, Senator Dr. Floyd Morris has made a special appeal. “Ensure that your services are accessible and inclusive of persons with disabilities. Banks for example, must ensure that their online systems are accessible both in hardware and software for members of this vulnerable community,” he implored. The CARICOM Special Rapporteur on Disability said: “It is obvious that in the post-COVID-19 environment, technology will be driving production and productivity. Persons with disabilities must be included in this trajectory as it is an effective way of dealing with some of the accessibility issues relating to physical locations for persons with some types of disabilities.”

Based on the 2011 World Health Organisation Report on Persons with Disabilities, there is an estimated one million persons with disabilities living in CARICOM countries.