‘Country’ charged for murder of children’s mother

TWENTY-four-year-old Jamol Angus known as “Country” and “Doctor”, who allegedly murdered the mother of his two children, appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court, where he was not required to plea to a charge of murder.

His appearance before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh was made possible through Skype. This was as a result of the Supreme Court emergency directive with respect to the global pandemic Covid-19, as all “in house” court sittings have been further suspended, and the sitting of the court continues to be conducted remotely.

Meanwhile, on April 15, during a misunderstanding with twenty-one-year-old Vanessa Benjamin, the defendant, of Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice, inflicted several stab wounds to the victim before attempting to take his life.

The victim’s mother was also injured in the fracas.

The injured persons were transported to New Amsterdam hospital, where Vanessa Benjamin was pronounced dead by doctors on duty.

The defendant and his mother in law were admitted as patients.

On Monday, he was discharged from the health institution and was promptly charged by Constable 23664 Ali of the Blairmont Police Station.

The Magistrate denied him bail, and he is expected to return to court on June 10.