‘COVID conmen’ had inside ‘info’ about potential targets

By Svetlana Marshall

DID the COVID-19 scammers tap the telephone lines of their victims? This is among questions being asked by Teacher Iola Jarvis, a resident of Victoria, East Coast Demerara who fell prey to the con artists, having been told that her brother in Canada was dying from the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and needed financial assistance to the tune of $200,000 for treatment.

The scammers, two of whom have been arrested, had bona fide information about her family, such as their names and details about where they live. They were strategic, Jarvis said, while disclosing that one of the conmen imitated her brother’s voice perfectly. Her brother has been living in Canada for more than 20 years, and they communicate, many a times via telephone.

Chronicling her unfortunate experience with the COVID-19 scammers, Jarvis said she was home on Wednesday (April 15) when she received a telephone call informing her that her brother had been diagnosed with the Coronavirus, and had 36 hours to live, if he did not get treatment to the tune of $200,000.

Jarvis said the caller, who sounded exactly like her brother, asked that she speak with a Dr. Bacchus, a Guyanese medical practioner who resides in Canada. She was then told that her brother was quarantined in a hospital, and was in desperate need of assistance. “He said the virus was at my brother’s throat, and was entering his lungs, and he had 36 hours to live but would survive if he gets the treatment, Teacher Iola recalled, while noting that she became extremely worried. However, with no cash in hand, the East Coast Demerara resident informed the self-professed doctor that she would need to go to the bank, and was unable to do so at that hour of the day. The conversation subsequently came to an end, but the men kept calling back to enquire about the money.

“They kept calling, and the voice that was coming through the phone sounded just like my brother’s voice, and he was saying that we would have to try and get the money to him, because he only has $100,000 in his bank account over in Canada,” Teacher Iola recalled.

To convince her further that she was speaking to her ‘brother,’ the ‘conman’ started referring to other family members as he discussed possible avenues of getting the money. He would then suggest that Ms. Jarvis, upon sourcing the money, give it to a close friend. They agreed to even accept money in parts.

Jarvis said though the scammers sought to convince her that she was speaking to her brother, she decided to call his number, but the call went unanswered. Could it be true, she wondered, but opted to visit the Cove and John Police Station, upon realising that something was amiss.

“The spirit of God started to minister to me,” Jarvis said, noting that though she was unable to contact her brother on his cell-phone, she was convinced that the men were after her money. “They were calling, and calling. I suspected something was not right,” she said. Jarvis’ brother returned her call later that evening. He had not contracted the virus, and at the time of her call, he was at work, and was unable to answer.

Jarvis said she was pleased to have learnt that two of the scammers were arrested the very next day (Thursday, April 16) by ranks of the Cove and John Police Station, but said that based on information the scammers sourced and were able to provide, she believes that they are part of a larger scheme.

“They were well informed,” she said while questioning how they were able to imitate her brother’s voice so perfectly. She is convinced that the men had tapped into her telephone line and were listening in on her conversations.

Two of the men, who are allegedly involved in the COVID-19 medical scam, were arrested by ranks of the Cove and John Police Station on Thursday, even as they were attempting to solicit money from another East Coast Demerara (ECD) woman to save her “ailing” relative in the U.S.

Tishana DeSouza, who also lives in Victoria, told the Guyana Chronicle that the con artists contacted her family via telephone on Thursday. They had alleged that her uncle, Kwesi DeSouza, who resides in the U.S, was infected with the virus, and needed $360,000 to pay for treatment. A story similar to the one that was told Jarvis was told to her, but by a Dr. Raj. According to the man, who reportedly had a deep American accent, the virus was in DeSouza’s uncle’s throat, and would travel to his lungs and kill him if he did not get the treatment within 36 hours.

Repeated calls by the self-professed doctor, who had arranged for part of the money to be picked up by his brother at a Gas Station in the village, caused DeSouza to become suspicious. And though she managed to confirm that her uncle was alive and well, DeSouza agreed to meet with the brother of the self-professed doctor. She also had her brother contact the police.

DeSouza stalled the alleged scammers, who were seated in a Toyota Fielder PWW 1446 parked a short distance away from the gas station, until the police arrived on the scene.

They were immediately taken into custody. It is unclear, whether the fake doctor resides in Guyana or overseas, and how they identify their targets. Like Jarvis, DeSouza said the men appeared to be well researched. It is alleged that the men, who have been using different models of vehicles, have been soliciting monies from people on the East Coast of Demerara and other parts of the country for COVID-19 treatment. To date, more than four persons have reportedly stepped forward, indicating to the police that they have either given or were in the process of giving the alleged scammers monies for ‘COVID-19’ treatment to be given to their relatives.

Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junior, the Regional Police Division #4 (C) Commander, when contacted by Guyana Chronicle confirmed that the alleged con artists were arrested. According to the Commander, the investigation was still ongoing, and upon completion a filed would be prepared and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.