Minister Ally addresses matters of the elderly, public assistance

Dear Mr. Archer,

THERE are two major issues out in the public which I consider important enough to give some explanation:

1. The first one is stamping of the Public Assistance Vouchers. This is done on a three-month basis. The last was stamped for March. Persons receiving public assistance should now go to their area offices and have their books stamped up to June. This will facilitate them getting their much-needed assistance.

2. The second is, some of our elderly folk go to The Palms to receive their medication. Because of COVID-19, to avoid trafficking of people in the Palms compound, it was necessary for us to close the Out Patients Department. These persons are advised to go to their closest medical outlet to access this service until we get over the COVID-19 pandemic.

We truly regret this inconvenience, but we also value the lives of the residents of The Palms.

Grateful if this could be put out in the media, especially in the Chronicle.

Regards

Amna Ally

Minister of Social Protection