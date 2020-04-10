No beach activities on Easter Weekend

– B Division commander warns promoters

DIVISIONAL COMMANDER for East Berbice, Corentyne, Calvin Brutus, on Thursday, issued a stern warning to promoters against hosting of events, over the Easter weekend, at the Number 63 Beach or other beaches in the region.

The warning came after he learnt that several persons were planning to take their sound systems and bars to the beach to entertain and promote their products. An activity of this nature usually attract large crowds and is in direct contravention to the national curfew that

was imposed by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the regional top cop explained.

“It is a prohibited activity and one which we, as the police, cannot allow to happen and throughout that period anyone caught on the beach will be arrested and prosecuted. The community is advised not to get yourself involved on the wrong side of the law,” he said.

Commander Brutus added, that all other areas used, such as open spaces, ball fields among others, that are used for kite flying, picnicking and other social gatherings for Easter, fall under the same guidelines and residents need to adhere or face the possibility of being taken to court for being in breach of the curfew.

“Stay away from the beach, ball fields or any social gathering, stay in your home, self-quarantine and observe social distancing guidelines,” the senior cop urged.

Meanwhile, Gobin Harbajan, regional representative for the Office of the Prime Minister, who has for the past five years been taking the lead in preparing for the Easter weekend has advised that he nor those who have been assisting, over the years, will be doing anything this time around.

“The beach usually has over 25,000 people on Easter Monday alone and just imagine what would happen if anyone has the virus and it is spread. For this reason I have decided not to get any works done nor promote any activity. I want to advise people to stay at home for

their own safety “

There are several beaches and spots in Region Six where people would converge on Easter weekend to fly kites and have picnics.

Due to the curfew that puts a stop to social gatherings, persons are advised to stay at home as the police will be in full force over the weekend to ensure the rules of the curfew and social distancing guidelines are followed.