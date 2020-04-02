Mayor consulting on lockdown for city

FOLLOWING ‘backlash’ over a refusal to “lockdown” the city and place it under a curfew, amidst the rising cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana, Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, on Wednesday, issued a statement noting that he was awaiting consultations before coming to such a decision.

Narine said that he believed that it was prudent to consult with the Ministries of Public Health, Communities, and Public Security, as well as the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) before making a decision.

“With Georgetown being the capital city and the main economic hub for the country, a number of measures need to be implemented before a lockdown/curfew is enforced. Such measures can, and will, in most instances, disrupt aspects of our way of life,” Narine said.

The PSC, GCCI and Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana have all since come forward in support of the need for restrictions on business in the City. The Mayor said that any uninformed or ill-informed measure taken to place the capital city under a lockdown or curfew could result in high levels of anxiety and psychological distress for the Guyanese people. “I am working towards the safety of our beloved capital city and in the interest of all its residents and by extension, all Guyanese,” Narine said.

Narine noted that the city’s 30 seat Council was still consulting with the relevant stakeholders so a definitive decision can be determined.

“I’ve noticed in some sections of the media and social media, it was said that the “Mayor of Georgetown refuses to lockdown the City”, I wish to correct this misconception… it goes without saying that the Council must seek advice and guidance before the capital city is brought under a lockdown/curfew,” Narine said.

Narine agreed however that it was important for the movements of persons to be limited in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. “It is with this in mind that the Council must take the necessary precautions to enforce a lockdown/curfew and to enforce penalties, where measures implemented, are breached. We can defeat this virus by working together and adhering to the plethora of Government advisories to fight the spread of this invisible enemy (COVID-19). Blaming each other will only serve to undermine our efforts.

Guyana has 19 confirmed cases of the virus as of yesterday (Wednesday), inclusive of two deaths, the most recent occurring last Tuesday. Globally, the pandemic has been responsible for 40,777 deaths since the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China in December, 2019.

The virus has since spread to 205 countries.

The Mayor stated that “I have come under tremendous criticism after I informed that I do not have the authority to ‘lockdown’ the city and place it under a curfew. Many have taken to social media to voice their disapproval of this position, as is their right”.

PSC President, Gerry Gouveia, noted that the Commission was expected to meet with the Mayor last Monday but that meeting did not materialise. Gouveia said that the PSC supports restrictive measures but believes that a well-thought-out plan on the measure should be put in place.

“The PSC believes that there has to be some level of restrictions but we have to determine what essential services must continue. So it’s a matter that needs to be discussed,” Gouveia said in a telephone interview with the Guyana Chronicle.

Gouveia said that, from all indications, citizens are not appropriately adhering to advisories to practise social distancing and remain at home.

“At the moment, our focus is on bars, restaurants, cinemas, we still see a lot of people hanging out. Today [Wednesday] the Private Sector discussed the issue of the banks. There are many, many people congregating outside of the banks and that is of concern to us as well; there’s also the situation pensioners that the PSC is paying attention to,” Gouveia said

Gouveia said the PSC endorses a statement issued by the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) that also called for Bars, Clubs, Places of Entertainment, Betting & Barber Shops as well as all Non-Essential Businesses to Lockdown for a period of two weeks in the first instance, after which the situation should be reassessed.

Issued on Wednesday, the THAG statement encouraged all food and beverage service providers to implement pick-up, carry-out, and delivery services and suspend all on-site consumption.

The Association names pharmacies, supermarkets, transport and security as essential services that should not be considered as part of the lockdown. Though the measures may be costly, the Association warned that a lack of precaution could lead to even more severe incidents which will mean that we stand to pay the “ultimate price”. “Let us do our part to “flatten the curve” as we combat this global pandemic,” the statement said. On Tuesday the GCCI issued a statement calling on businesses to implement voluntary curfews, if no decision is made on a lockdown of the city.