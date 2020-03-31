Fish vendor found dead at Pouderoyen

Detectives are currently investigating the death of 44-year-old fish vendor Hanuman Jadunauth called ‘Anil’ or ‘Bacoo’, whose lifeless body was discovered a few doors away from his home at Swan Street in Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara with stab wounds.

The discovery was made by persons in the area around 05:00hrs on Tuesday, March 31,2020. He was last seen the previous day around 17:00 hrs by persons in the area.

On Tuesday relatives reacted in shock after another relative discovered the man’s body which bore marks of violence along with two stab wounds.

His body is currently at the West Demerara Regional Hospital and the police investigation into the matter is ongoing.