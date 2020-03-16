Man attempts to smuggle $5.7M via ‘backtrack’ crossing in buckets of paint

A businessman was busted on March 12, 2020 with over EURO$24,000 (G$5.7M) which he attempted to smuggle into Guyana from Suriname in several buckets of paint.

Michael Sammy was nabbed at the Golden Gloves Speed Boat Crossing at Springlands on the Corentyne by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

The ranks intercepted Sammy while he had just disembarked the speed-boat crossing from Suriname to Guyana. At the time Sammy had four paint buckets in his possession and CANU officers requested to carry out a search on him.

The buckets, which contained white paint,were searched and several small packages which were wrapped in tape and plastic wraps were found with the money concealed inside.The man was arrested and handed over to the police for investigation.

Guyana’s exchange laws require persons to declare any currency in excess of US$10,000. Customs is empowered to seize only large sums of equivalent to more than US$10,000 at any port-of-entry.

Sammy is expected to be charged for failure to declaring the monies to the Customs officials.