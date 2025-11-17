Minister Walrond calls for ‘culture’ change on roadways

MINISTER of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, has called for a national shift in attitude towards road use, as she stressed that behind every statistic is a family shattered by loss caused by accidents.

She made this call during the annual road safety walk early Sunday morning in observance of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 2025, which is being held under the theme, “Careful Driving Saves Lives”.

“These accidents are tragedies we have the power to prevent. The responsibility rests with every Guyanese citizen. One death is too many,” Minister Walrond stressed.

As of 2025, Guyana recorded 130 road fatalities as compared to 97 in 2024.

However, the minister noted that without the government and the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) interventions, road accident fatalities would have been significantly higher.

Nonetheless, she outlined a series of measures currently being pursued to improve road safety, from enforcement to infrastructure.

“We are strengthening enforcement and expanding road safety education. We are improving infrastructure, better lighting, clearer road markings, safer crossings,” she stated.

The government has already procured 1,000 lights which is expected to arrive shortly.

Similarly, smart technology is being utilised to deter reckless behaviour on the roadways.

Beyond these initiatives, the minister revealed that discussions have begun to update the Road Traffic Act with new offences and tougher penalties.

“We are pushing for stronger penalties, the Traffic Chief and I have already started actively discussing the amending of the regulations and laws of the Road Traffic Act…also stiffer penalties to make it easier to put suspensions on licenses,” she detailed.

She added that the Ministry of Legal Affairs and Attorney General Chambers have already been engaged and a draft is already in hand.

Moreover, Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh, said enforcement and education must go hand in hand.

“Let this be a representation of the change we wish to see. Our practices must align with what is lawful. Progress is a must, but not at the expense of safety,” Singh emphasised.

He noted that the police conduct road-safety education in schools across the country.

The GPF also collaborate with the Guyana National Road Safety Council, decentralised Road Councils, the Private Sector Commission, and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce to spread awareness on road safety.

Meanwhile, Lucio Bacchus, co- founder of ‘Mothers in Black’ and a longstanding safety advocate, appealed to road users to be more cautious.

Having lost her two children by a drunken driver, Bacchus passionately declared the need for drivers to desist from drinking and driving.

She said, “Drivers look out for our loved ones on the roadways, they are our future. Let’s make road safety everyone’s priority. Don’t drink and drive, save our precious assets, our children.” (DPI)