TWO persons have been taken into police custody following the discovery of 235 grams of suspected cannabis in a vehicle.

Police ranks from the 70km Police Outpost, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, made the discovery following a search of a vehicle during a routine stop-and-search exercise.

The illicit substance was found concealed inside of a juice box. The driver and another occupant of the car have been taken into police custody. They are currently assisting with the investigation.