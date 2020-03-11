‘Choka Ball’ gets 18 years for manslaughter

A FISHERMAN was on Tuesday sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by High Court Judge Sandil Kissoon for the 2017 fatal stabbing of his co-worker at the Meadow Bank wharf, Georgetown.

Sharief Bacchus, called “Choka Ball,” formerly of Fifth Street, Albouystown, was indicted for the capital offence of murder, but opted to plead to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Bacchus admitted that July 20, 2017 at the Meadow Bank wharf, he unlawfully killed Chan Wong, called “Chiney Man.”

According to reports, the two men knew each other, as they had worked together as fishermen at the wharf.

On the day in question, an argument erupted between them and Bacchus allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Wong.

Wong collapsed and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.