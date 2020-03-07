Results of Monday’s polls should reflect will of electorate- AFC

THE Alliance For Change (AFC) has said that the outcome of Monday’s elections should reflect the political will of the electorate.

In a statement, the AFC said, as a partner in the APNU+AFC Coalition, it notes the concerns that have arisen regarding the declaration of results for the General and Regional elections of March 2, 2020. According to the party, despite some concerns about the process in certain regions, the AFC believes that the elections were generally well conducted within the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

“We take note that some of the international observers have expressed similar sentiments and have commended the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on its conduct of the Elections. We therefore regret that an otherwise orderly process has become marred by the unfortunate events relating to the declaration of the results for Region 4,” the party said.

According to the AFC the entire nation has placed its confidence in GECOM’s ability to conduct these elections in a manner that is in keeping with the legal requirements and which maintains the credibility of the process. “GECOM is the constitutional body which is legally empowered to conduct Elections and to make decisions and declarations relating to the outcome of those Elections.” The AFC said it firmly believes that the outcome of that process should reflect the political will of the electorate.

“Equally, it is the AFC’s position that there is a clear legal process to be followed if there are disagreements with GECOM’s decisions and we urge all concerned – political parties and observers – to embrace and, where appropriate, utilise those processes. All concerns and objections must be clearly documented and addressed within the framework of the law.”