Transgender on robbery with violence charge

WELL-KNOWN transgender personality, Otis Pearson, also known as “Otisha,” was brought before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, on a robbery with violence charge.

The charge alleged that, on November 10, 2019, at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Pearson, 42, robbed Dane Peters of $100,000 with the use of personal violence.

The prosecutor objected to the defendant being granted bail, based on the fact that it was not Pearson’s first offence and that he had an ongoing case before the court.

Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, upon hearing the case, granted Pearson $70,000 bail under the conditions that he reports to the Kitty Police station once per week, every Friday. He was also ordered to stay at least100 feet from the complainant and cease all communication with Peters.

The matter was adjourned until Monday, March 16, 2020.

Pearson is currently before the Georgetown High Court for an alleged rape charge.

The charge alleged that, on December 24, 2017 at Station Street, Kitty, Otis Pearson known as “Otisha,” was engaged in a sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.

Pearson was granted bail of $300,000 for the December offence.