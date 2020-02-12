Home team Enmore CCCC to clash with Lusignan SC in Banks Beer 100-ball final

THE Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC) will host rivals and defending champions Lusignan Sports Club on Sunday in the final of the Banks Beer 100-ball bash.

The competition, which was held over from 2019, will culminate under lights.

According to information from the club, Sunday would be a packed day for cricket at Enmore. Prior to the final, which is scheduled for a 19:00hrs start; Enmore Masters team will battle Floodlights XI from 12:00hrs, followed by the competition’s third-place clash between Lusignan East and Strathavon SC at 14:30hrs.

Meanwhile at 18:00hrs, East Coast Cricket Committee will host an award and presentation ceremony.

SEMI-FINALS

The two teams, who also met in the 2018 final, claimed relatively easy victories last Sunday at the same venue, in the semi-finals of the competition.

Enmore CCCC defeated Strathavon SC by 61 runs and Lusignan SC got the better of Lusignan East by eight wickets in their respective semi-finals. In the inaugural competition, Lusignan SC defeated Enmore CCCC, but since both teams have been unbeaten in this competition, Enmore will no doubt fancy their chances, especially after having defeated a strong Lusignan team in the final of the 40-over format earlier this year.

This competition commenced last October among 20 teams on the East Coast of Demerara.

Enmore had raced to 145-7 from their 100 balls in the final-four battle, with Imran Hassan hitting 61, V. Ramlakhan 27 and B. Ramkelawan 23; M. Ronald took 4-34 for Strathavon SC, who were then dismissed for 84 in the final over.

For ECCCC, Chaitram Balgobin took 2-14 and Satash Jainarine 2-11.

In the second semi-finals, Lusignan East were bowled out for 96 in the final over. T. Persaud scored 33 while K. Amsterdam added 21. V. Doodnauth, C. Ramraj, V. Ramjeet and R. Williams each took two wickets for Lusignan. Lusignan SC’s run chase was led by an unbeaten 64 from Robin Williams and an unbeaten 25 from Ramjeet. A. Sammy took 2-14 for Lusignan East.

For the final, ECCCC team includes: B. Ramkelawan (capt.), Yuvraj Dayal, Satash Jainarine, Amir Khan, Imran Hassan, Ranjeet Hiralall, Rudolph Singh, Vishwanuth Ramlakhan, Chris Surat, Navindra Gobin, Hemraj Garbarran, Chaitram Balgobin and Vivikanand Ishwardin.

Meanwhile Lusignan SC consists of Shazam Ali (capt.), Rajpaul Basdeo, Robin Williams, Vishnu Ramjeet, Gavin Boodwah, Kumar Bishundial, Azad Mohamed, Vickram Doodnauth, Chaterpaul Ramraj, Somnauth Bharrat, Steve Ramdas, Jadesh Dowlatram and Deokarran Kumar.