Budhoo spins Albion into U-15 semis after 10-wicket win against Paradise

THE ALBION Community Centre Cricket Club’s Under-15 team, sponsored by Permaul’s Trading and Distribution, were able to ease past Paradise by 10 wickets yesterday morning in the quarterfinals of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) U-15 50-over competition.

Led by young off-spinner Afraz Budhoo, the home team took only 15 overs to bowl out their opponents for a meagre 31 runs. Budhoo was almost unplayable, as he finished with six wickets for seven runs. Support came from Shiv Harripersaud, who took two wickets for nine runs.

Albion then raced to 33 in 4.1 overs. Tameshwar Mangal and Travis Kadir scored 13 and nine runs respectively.

According to information from the club, the young cricketers will play in the semi-finals today against the winners of the Blairmont- Tucber Park game, which was also scheduled for yesterday.

Albion, who had three players in the Berbice U-15 side last year, are also looking to make an impact in the side this year.

Of the 24 players shortlisted by BCB for the upcoming National U-15 competition, six are from Albion.