Brazilian bus company awaiting approval to ply G/town-Lethem route

Officials of the Brazilian company, AMATUR, says the firm is ready to ply the Georgetown-Lethem route and the company is awaiting approval of licences in order to commence its highly anticipated service.

“Yes, soon we will to work from Georgetown to Brazil. We are just waiting for some licenses from Georgetown,”the company told the Guyana Chronicle via email on Friday.

Last November, officials of the firm travelled the Lethem-Georgetown route last year on a fact-finding mission and according to reports from the border town, the company has been undertaking interviews for Guyanese to be employed with the firm.the company planned to start its operations along the route that month,however, reports are that necessary paperwork was still being addressed.

President of the Brazil-Guyana Chamber of Commerce,Remídio Monai, confirmed the plans of the company with Brazilian media entity Radio Folha last August.

Monai highlighted Guyana’s economic growth and its future and how the service could benefit the state of Roraima. “Great entrepreneurs want to make a port in Georgetown and others want to go into agribusiness. Guyana, in a few years, will be exploring more oil than Venezuela and so people will have large purchasing power to invest in Roraima, consume as well. The new fact is that Guyana will be exploring oil and there are companies from various states that are aware of this exploration, ”he said.

AMATUR or Amatur Amazônia Turismo Ltda-provides passenger transportation services to the municipalities of the state of Roraima and also to Manaus using its fleet of 50 vehicles, including its popular double-decker buses. The company said its fleet includes vehicles which can operate on paved and unpaved roads.

Previously, the company operated along the route in partnership with a local company under the INTRASEV brand. AMATUR says that in addition to its plans to launch the service between Lethem and the Coastland,it plans to establish facilities at both locations.