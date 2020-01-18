PM Mitchell fetes West Indies cricketers

(CMC) – Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has welcomed the return of veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to the West Indies Twenty20 squad, following a three-and-a-half year break, and believes the Caribbean side are beginning to make strides based on recent performances.

Mitchell recently hosted the Windies team during a special dinner event on the Spice Isle earlier this week for the third and final One-Day International and the opening Twenty20 International at the Grenada National Stadium.

“I am happy to have you here on my beautiful island of Grenada, and I want to wish each and every one the very best,” Mitchell told the Caribbean side during the gathering.

“You’re doing a great job of representing the people of the West Indies. I urge you to keep up the good work. We are seeing the signs … we are seeing improvement, we are seeing more successes … you are growing as a team and as individuals.”

Mitchell, an avid cricket fan, gave a special welcome to the talismanic Bravo, who turned out in Wednesday’s first T20 International against Ireland which the home side narrowly lost by four runs.

Speaking during last Sunday’s ODI, Mitchell said Bravo’s presence would be good for the unit, especially with the experience and personality he possessed.

“You can’t go wrong with having the experience of Dwayne Bravo, (Kieron) Pollard and all the guys,” said Mitchell, a former chairman of CARICOM’s Prime Ministerial sub-committee on cricket.

“Even the guys like (Darren) Sammy and the others who may not necessarily be playing, but being involved in the cricket matches and helping the younger players is such an important aspect of possible success for West Indies cricket.

“Dwayne is a motivator. He loves the game, he loves what he’s doing and I think he has a passion for West Indies cricket. I think having these guys coming back to the fold is a clear demonstration (of a change in West Indies cricket).

The dinner event was organised by Rawl Lewis, the West Indies team manager and former Grenada national team captain.

Sammy, the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, was also in attendance.