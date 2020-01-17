‘Guyana in new era of empowerment’

…Bulkan credits this to restoration of local governance elections

By Lisa Hamilton

LOCAL Government in Guyana has been elevated to another level through which communities and their leaders have been empowered to make decisions, which benefit the unique needs of their region.

This was the observation of Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, on Wednesday, as he addressed a large audience of members of local government during the first-ever Local Government Awards Ceremony. Speaking to those who gathered at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, Minister Bulkan reminisced on the fact that it was only some four years ago that the ministry was created with responsibility for community development, housing and local government. He noted that it represented the fulfilment of a promise made by the President David Granger-led coalition which campaigned with the assurance that it would restore the rights of local democratic organs as is enshrined within the Constitution.

While in opposition, President Granger and members of his government picketed the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), and other government offices, demanding that the over two-decade hiatus from local democracy be ended and that Local Government Elections (LGEs) be called forthwith. These picketing exercises did not bear fruit and the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) administration refused to call LGEs. In 2015, when the President Granger-led administration came into government, it wasted no time in calling these elections, with the first being held in March 2016. This move did not only remove the Interim Management Committees that were running the municipalities of Guyana, but also created an avenue for new townships to be formed; it is the President’s vision that every region be managed by a capital town.

Bulkan said that the evidence now shows that Guyana has entered a new era of empowerment, one which sees young councillors and mayors being respected for the value they hold as leaders in their communities. He stressed that the government is serious about decentralisation and is proud not only of its achievements in this regard, but of the men and women who have helped to push the progress. “We are proud of our achievements and accomplishments,” Bulkan said.

“Those of us who are privy to the speeches of President Granger would hear him speak with pride not only about the reintroduction of this system, but of the broadening as well as the deepening.”

The broadening and deepening Bulkan spoke to was in reference to the administration’s creation of four new towns in the last few years and nine new Neighbourhood Democratic Councils in several regions. The minister said that while at least three regions are still lacking a capital town, it is the government’s plan to correct the same during their second term post March 2020.

Bulkan expressed regret that the system had been ignored for years and developmental decisions for communities as far out as the hinterland are not being made by individuals sitting in an office on the coast. “We are happy with the efforts that have been made by this administration and we believe that we have done the right thing because the intention of this system is to allow people, where ever they live, to elect candidates to become councillors; persons living within the jurisdiction, who would be aware of the issues within their respective areas,” he said.

To Local Democratic Organs which continue to resist corporation with central government for political reasons, Minister Bulkan said that he will continue to exercise patience with these individuals with the hope of a turn around. “To those organs that are resistant or reluctant to accept or embrace the Central Government, we will continue to be patient with you but it is our hope that during our next term, we will have less and less councils [who hold on] to that mindset because it is only through cooperation and collaboration, working hand in hand with central government, that you can be in the best position to be able to do more for the residents of their respective areas,” he implored.

During the ceremony, several persons from NDCS, Municipalities, Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) and the Ministry of Communities received awards for their longstanding years of service.

Awarded from the NDCs were: Glennis Castello – 30 years; Myrtle Christian – 27 years; Chandroutie Bhagwandas – 25 years; Danieram Singh – 25 years and Samuel Sooklall – 25 years. Awarded from Municipalities were: Diane Critchlow – 35 years; Ackloo Ramsudh – 33 years; Audrey Nelson – 31 years; Sherry Jerrick – 24 years and Narendranauth Sukhram – 23 years. Those receiving awards from various RDCs were: Maureen Ward – 30 years; Ismay Joseph – 30 years; Hardat Harduwar – 20 years; Denis Jaikaran – 42 years and Orrin Gordon – 15 years.

From the Ministry of Communities were: Margaret Richmond – 43 years; Grace Adams – 23 years; Kristy Jack-Marshall – 22 years; Puran Persaud – 21 years; Royston Lyttle – 20 years; Marcia Mitchell – 13 years and Mohamed Asif Khan – nine years.

Awarded in the category of outstanding municipalities were the Mayor and town of Bartica for leadership in implementing the ‘green agenda’, and the Mayor and town of Lethem for improvement in solid waste management.

At the ceremony, Minister Bulkan also received a surprise award for his outstanding leadership and dedication in his role of transformation of the local government system. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Emil McGarrell, also received an award for the same cause.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell, also presented the minister with an award for the Key to the City and Capital Town on behalf of the Guyana Association of Municipalities (GAM). GAM also presented McGarrell with an award for his hard-work and unwavering service to the development of local government.