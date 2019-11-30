Large quantity of ‘ganja’ seized

–several arrested in police operations

POLICE have seized and destroyed a large quantity of marijuana during several raids over the past few days.

On Friday, ranks from CID Headquarters arrested a male at a wharf in Georgetown with a quantity of articles suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained, including a large built-in music set which, when checked, was found to contain twelve hundred and thirty-eight grams of suspected cannabis. The suspect, who resides in Goed Intent,West Bank Demerara, is cooperating with investigators.

In another incident, also on Friday, an intelligence-led operation conducted by ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch at the Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara resulted in the arrest of two males with more than 44 kilograms of suspected cannabis. The suspects are being processed for court.

Across in Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne), during an almost three-and-a half-hour cordon-and-search operation in the New Amsterdam/Canje Station Districts, police on Friday arrested a number of persons for questioning in relation to several offences, including possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, and armed robbery; a quantity of suspected cannabis, which weighed 586 grams, was found in one of the suspects’ premises at Palmyra Public Road, East Canje.

Meanwhile, ranks of the Guyana Police Force stationed in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) on Tuesday conducted a drug eradication exercise at 10 Miles Bosai Road, Linden. During the more than five-hour operation, the ranks found approximately two acres of cannabis under cultivation, with about 1800 plants measuring from a foot to four feet in height. Additionally, the ranks found 30 pounds of processed cannabis. The plants and dried cannabis were photographed, samples obtained and thereafter destroyed by fire. A grid location of the area was made, and efforts are currently being made to trace the ownership of the land, with a view to instituting criminal charges.