Physically challenged athlete in finals at ‘Nationals’ 2019

Dear Editor,

ANY student athlete ambitious enough to make it to the country’s highest sporting event which is regarded in short as ‘NATIONALS’ must at all times tap themselves on the shoulders for the hard process they have to encounter/undertake to make it to the final of any event.

One must even be much prouder if you are physically challenged, competing against able-bodied athletes; going through all the rounds from the inter-house aspect and being selected for the district team, qualifying from the heats and making the finals is no easy task.

Allow me to single out one such athlete via photo image, which I am attaching for your viewing and someone who I discovered is physically challenged and made it to the final of the 400 metres event for her age group. I will admit, it was the shock of the Guyana National School Championships 2019 for me. I now make a special appeal to the business community throughout Guyana to consider your respective token of appreciation to this young lady. I think her uniform is representative of Region One.

It was great to witness Trafficking in Persons (TIPs) and the Filaria Project representatives gracing their presence with their respective booths, sharing education. I am always elated with witnessing members of the Guyana Police Force assigned to overlook the week-long event and the same applies to all other security personnel of the Leonora Track and staff members. To the hard-working officials of the event, great job.

I will say credit must be extended to the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Teachers Union for planning and organising of ‘NATIONALS’ 2019; I was impressed, even though you treated me like a terrorist a few years ago at the Providence Stadium. I don’t think I will ever forgive you for that, because it robbed the athletes of photographic coverage.

Minister of Sport Dr George Norton, I don’t know if you will be paid for the days not in office, because it appears you were at every day’s event (I think) which included, cycling in the National Park, swimming at the Olympic-size Pool and Track and Field at the Leonora track. Exceptionally great job to have your presence felt.

My photographic coverage can be accessed via social media (FB) and anyone is free to tag the images. Many persons know where to access the photos in question. Allow me to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the persons who came on board but who prefer to be anonymous; they assisted with the production coverage. Thank you.

Regards

Trevor Pemberton