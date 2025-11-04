President Ali meets families of victims in Regent Street explosion as investigation advances

– commitment to swift justice, full support to victims

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Monday, met with the families affected by the tragic explosion at the Mobil Gas Station on the corner of Regent and King Streets, which occurred on Sunday night, October 26. The blast claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured four others.

During a heartfelt meeting with the victims’ families, President Ali reassured them that the government was dedicating “every available tool” to help restore some form of normalcy.

He confirmed that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has interrogated the suspect, who has reportedly confessed, and is working to determine his motives for the “horrific act”. He promised “swift justice”.

According to official accounts, the explosion caused severe structural damage to the fuel station, multiple vehicles and nearby buildings. The suspect in custody, identified as Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, allegedly placed a device near a cooking gas cylinder storage area before the blast.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, who visited immediately after the explosion, noted that the injured — three children and one adult — are receiving medical care and showing signs of recovery.

President Ali said the government will assist the bereaved family of Soraya Bourne, saying the State will stand by them “in every possible way.”

In the broader context, the tragedy has been treated as an act of terrorism by the authorities. Investigators are working to establish any cross- border links and broader conspiracy, with multiple individuals reportedly in custody.

The president’s statement and the robust investigative actions reflect an intensification of Guyana’s response to security threats and underscore the government’s emphasis on accountability and victim support.

As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to members of the public to provide any information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts. The government’s pledge of assistance to the victims’ families remains in effect as this case moves toward prosecution.