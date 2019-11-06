Car set alight following Adventure fatal hit-and-run

POLICE in ‘G’ Division are currently searching for the driver of motor car bearing registration PXX 7706, after 43-year-old Vidur Anauge was fatally struck down on the Adventure Public Road last evening.

Reports are that around 20:40 hrs on Monday night, Anauge, of Onderneeming Sandpit, was heading north along the road on a bicycle when the car, which was heading in the same direction, struck him down.

The man was taken to the Suddie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver since fled the scene leaving the car behind. Persons then lit the car afire. Police along with officials from the Anna Regina Fire station visited the scene and efforts were made to extinguish the flames. The charred remains of the car were taken to the Suddie Police Station.