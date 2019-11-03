Coalition eyes 36 seats

…President says govt has done enough to secure second term

…AFC NEC agrees to continue negotiations with APNU, readies party for campaign

By Svetlana Marshall

Confident that his Government has done enough to improve the quality of life for the people of Guyana, President David Granger is predicting another term in office for the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition after the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

“Based on our record, we are convinced that we have a clear majority as a coalition,” President Granger told Kaieteur News Journalist Leonard Gildarie during a radio interview last week.

He said in addition to restoring Local Democracy by holding Local Government Elections twice in four years after a more than 20-year hiatus, the APNU+AFC Government established four new capital towns, and has decentralised public services, thereby providing them at the level of the towns and within the reach of the people. With the economy on the rise, progress, he said, has been recorded in the Education, Health, Infrastructure and Social Services Sectors, pointing out that Guyanese are now receiving livable wages, while pensioners have also experienced significant increases in their pensions. “So at the grassroots’ level, at the level of the ordinary Guyanese, they know that the quality of life has improved and they look forward to returning us to office.”

Based on its performance over the past four years in office, President Granger said the APNU+AFC coalition is aiming to secure 36 seats in the 65-Member National Assembly, three more than it secured at the 2015 Elections when it won by a one-seat majority.

“We have done our calculations and we are confident that we wouldn’t be winning with a one seat majority. It would be a much larger majority,” he said while noting that the coalition is already mobilising its support on the ground. “We are better together,” he added.

Overwhelmingly, the APNU+AFC coalition has thrown its support behind President Granger for a second term in office, as such, he will be leading the coalition into the much anticipated 2020 Elections. Dismissing the question of age, President Granger, who was given a clean bill of health by his Cuban doctors having been diagnosed with cancer last year, said he is more than fit for the position.

“I am strong enough. I am supported by a good team. I have built a strong coalition and I feel very strong now,” President Granger said while noting that he is not only strong enough to campaign, but is fit for the next five years and beyond.

In his quest to move the country forward, President Granger said he will launch a ‘Decade of Development’ in 2020 as Guyana enters a new phase of economic development. During this period, the education system will be reformed to reflect the needs of the new economy, access to information technology and the promotion of social cohesion. It will also see economic expansion, diversification, restructuring, including value-added manufacturing and food security. There will also be focus on energy security and the transition to renewable and clean sources of energy and environmentally sustainable management of our natural resources.

A political opinion poll conducted by a leading Caribbean political research company – Caribbean Development Research Services (CADRES) – showed that a large percentage of Guyanese prefer President Granger to manage the oil wealth of the country.

The poll, conducted in February 2019 showed majority of Guyanese prefer Granger as opposed to People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Presidential candidate, Irfaan Ali.

AFC RECOMMITS TO COALITION

Meanwhile, the AFC, at the level of the National Executive Committee, recommitted to the coalition. “The National Executive Committee of the Alliance for Change (AFC) today (Saturday), put the part on full election campaign mode to ensure the return to office of the APNU+AFC Coalition Government in the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections,” AFC General Secretary David Patterson said.

He noted that during the meeting held in Georgetown with representatives from all regions, the party endorsed its campaign plan and strategy by its international campaign consultants. The NEC, as such, approved members of the national campaign committee, campaign directorate, operating structure and campaign budget.

Importantly too, the AFC has agreed to move ahead with negotiations with the APNU on the revision of the Cummingsburg Accord – the agreement which brought the two sides together ahead of the 2015 elections, resulting in the defeat of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

“The Committee also received a report and endorsed decisions taken by its coalition negotiating team to arrive at a successor Cummingsburg Accord, to replace the existing agreement, which expires in February 2020,” Patterson said.

He noted too that the NEC provided guidance to assist the negotiating team in finalizing the agreement on the remaining outstanding items. “The NEC further agreed to an extended timeline of November 10, 2019 for the signing of the new accord,” Patterson further disclosed.