Gov’t to support Katoka self-help works

“I AM happy. I have been waiting for this moment to come,” said Loretta Marco, the head mistress of Katoka Nursery School. Her remark came after Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, visited the community and pledged to support several community-led initiatives.

During a meeting in the community, the head mistress drew the minister’s attention to a number of self-help projects.

One of the projects is the construction of a kitchen to prepare hot meals in support of the breakfast programme, which is in keeping with the President’s 5 Bs initiative. The columns for the building have already been erected along with a section of the roof, but materials are needed to complete the project.

“When they [residents] are motivated, they like to work. So, I know if we get these things, they would be happy. The cooks and the people in the community will benefit,” the head teacher said.

Upon hearing this, Minister Patterson pledged to deliver cement along with zinc sheets to assist with completion of the building. Additionally, a generator will be given to the Village Council to assist with the manufacturing of furniture for both the nursery and primary schools.

Also, the restroom facilities at the Nursery School will receive a facelift with upgrades to the pipe fittings, along with the installation of five additional toilets. The active Parent Teachers’ Association has taken on the responsibility to coordinate the enhancement works.

Minister Patterson reiterated the government’s support for the upward mobility of residents in the Indigenous community. According to the minister, Guyana’s progress cannot be achieved in isolation. He explained that Indigenous communities play a vital role in the success of the country. On that note, Katoka residents were urged to work in unison towards Guyana’s development.

In support for the first ICT hub that will be established in Katoka, Minister Patterson handed over electronic tablets to the toshao, the head mistress, the Village Council and the Katoka’s Women’s Cooperative Society. This was done on behalf of Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes. Agricultural equipment was also gifted to the community. Katoka is home to approximately 800 residents and is located along the Rupununi River in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).