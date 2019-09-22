Footprints of the giant ‘Jake’ Croker, in the sand of journalism

‘JAKE’, as he was fondly called, began working at the Daily Chronicle in 1942 where he spent 15 of his journalistic years as a sub-editor.

Current chairman of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA), Leslie Sobers and his fellow reporter Nills Campbell wrote an extensive feature 33 years ago in the February 9, 1986 edition of the Guyana Chronicle.

The feature titled “Jake Croker, A life lived for others”, was done as a tribute honouring Jake who had died the week before February 9 1986, at the age of 70.

The duo reporters went on to describe him as a good man, a bright man, a man of peace, an unsung hero, an author, folklorist, historian, and a true son of Guyana.

They explained that the name “Jake” was trussed upon him because of the way he made the letter ”I” resembled a “J”, this caused his colleges to refer to him as “Jac” which after a while his friends ended up calling him “Jake”.

Nicknamed “the walking archive” Jake, started his journalism career in his early twenties and chalked up an ambitious and credible performance after attending a journalism course at the University of the West Indies in 1950,

This and other achievements propelled him into a range of appointments which included having spent two short stints at two Trinidadian Newspapers, two years as editor of the “Sentinel”, editor for the “Torch” and he was appointed Information Officer at the Ministry of Information in 1968 where he edited and produced the Forward newspaper-which was a rural pullout of the Chronicle.

His other achievements include being the recipient of the Medal of Service awarded to him in 1979 for service with exceptional distinction in the field of Journalism, Local Government and Culture.

He also served several years as secretary of the Guyana Press Association (GPA) which saw him organising a number of training courses for journalist and layout men in the fraternity.

His work in the area of sports saw him being the author of “The Cricket Book” and apart from sports, his favourite columns were those which captured the mood of parliamentary debates. This made him one of the best parliamentary journalist of his time.

Born and bred in the village of Bagotville on the West Bank of Demerara Joseph Issac Augustus Croker, which is his birth name, served as overseer and village chairman in his village.

Known for being an activist for African rights and being the descendants of the Oku tribe from Nigeria, he initiated the teaching of the Yoruba Language – one of the hundreds of African dialects, in his village.

His fore-parents who were transported from Nigeria across the Atlantic as slaves were lucky to not serve one day on the plantation as slaves since it was in the middle of their voyage slavery was abolished which caused them to be set free on arrival in British Guyana.

This would have inspired him to continue the tradition of his forefathers by organising “Forefathers’ Day” on the first of August in Bagotville. That day exhibits of African foods, dance, drumming and many more activities took centre stage.

Bold, sharp and detailed writing was how many described his work as a journalist many of which found its way on the pages of two black and American newspapers.

“With his bag slung over his shoulder as he made his daily journey during his last days, he carried with him valuable manuscripts on which he was working,” the article chronicled.

Joseph Issac Augustus Croker was respected by government officials, including every colonial governor in his time because of his journalistic and other abilities.

The foundational roots in journalism he planted at the Guyana Chronicle and elsewhere continues to blossom and bear the good fruit of professionally high standards.