Three months’ imprisonment for man who assaulted woman

SENIOR Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday, September 6, 2019, sentenced a man to three months’ imprisonment for assaulting a woman.

Shawn Gonzales appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Particular of the charge stated that, on September 4, 2019, at David Street, Kitty, he assaulted a woman causing actual bodily harm.

The police prosecutor told the court that, on the day in question, the virtual Complainant was at her home, putting her child to sleep. Gonzales went into the house and an argument ensued. Gonzales picked up a cable and ‘lashed’ the VC all about her body. The matter was reported to the police and Gonzales was arrested.

Magistrate Daly, after listening to the prosecutor, sentenced Gonzales to 3 months’ imprisonment.