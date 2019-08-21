Woman fatally stabbed at Nabaclis

DEAD: Vinnette Headley-James

A mother of eight died on Wednesday after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband during a domestic dispute at Nabaclis , East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Vinnette Headley-James, 44. Her husband, 45-year old Sherlock James, is hospitalised under police guard.

Reports are that the man, who is a miner, attacked the woman with a knife after she informed him that she was ending their relationship. The man subsequently attempted to take his own life, however, he was detained by the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

