New additions to drag strip ahead of 1320 Heat

ADDED infrastructural works are ongoing ahead of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) International Race meet later this month.

According to photographs seen by Sportshubgy.com, the club earlier today began pouring what is expected to be an additional piece of roadway to allow for cars which are entering the staging area.

In addition to that, the club has begun work on private drag pit areas which will allow storage and fixing area for participants’ machines closer to the quarter-mile than the traditional pit area.

According to GMR&SC president Rameez Mohamed, the need for such an addition is great, considering that cars would have had to cross the track in order to get to the staging area.

“The last time out, we had to stop drag racing to allow cars to cross the track and enter the staging area. This time, we have begun the pouring of an additional strip that will prevent this and allow cars to enter from the other side of the strip.

“Like I said during the last drag race event, we were using it as a dress rehearsal for this international event because we want everything to be on stream. I believe in as little time-wasting as possible and having to stop races to allow other cars to enter the strip is time-consuming.”

Some of the private pits are being done ahead of the Intentional drag race meet.

“So far, we have Trinidad confirmed with approximately four cars and there is still interest from Suriname, but again, that is dependent on the restart of the Guyana/Suriname ferry service.”

Meanwhile, sponsorship for the event continues to grow with more clients coming on board.

Sponsors include DEL CO ICE, R. Kission Contracting, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat, Prem Electrical, E-Networks, Trans-Pacific Auto Sales, Cyril’s Taxi, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Tropical Shipping and Hand-in-Hand.