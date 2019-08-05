DCB elections set for August 11

THE elections of Members of the Executive Committee of the embattled Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) is scheduled for August 11 at 11:00hrs at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCB).

This new development came after Justice Navindra Singh ordered in June that the DCB must hold elections no later than August 11, 2019, after an application to the Court for the holding of the DCB elections was made by Roger Harper in his capacity as President of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), Davteerth Anandjit in his capacity as Secretary of the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB), and Bradley Fredericks as President of the Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA).

The respondents were the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) executives, Anand Kalladeen, Anand Sanasie, Raj Singh, Alfred Mentore, Ravindranauth Persaud, Suresh Persaud, Lalta Digamber, Colin Europe, Rohan Sarjoo and Ray Persaud.

According to a Notice of Meeting seen by Chronicle Sport and published on one of the daily newspapers on Sunday, August 4, 2019, the agenda is as follows:-

– Call to Order by a Marshal of the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature.

– Nomination and election of a Returning Officer for the conduct of the election of the members of Executive Committee of the Demerara Cricket Board.

– Election of the Members of the Executive Committee of the Demerara Cricket Board.

Justice Singh’s ruling now paves the way for a legitimate board for the first time since 2009. His ruling ended a decade of several Court matters, which have affected the smooth operations at the board level.

In January 2011, an act unprecedented in the history of sports took place with the staging of two elections by the DCB. The separate elections were held; one by businessman Bissondyal Singh at the Lusignan Community Centre and the other by Raj Singh at the Wales Community Centre.

Following those elections, the factions failed to recognize the eligibility of each other’s and this was followed by a number of Court orders, leaving the administration of the board in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, under the Guyana Cricket Administration Act 2014, the GCA, ECCB, the West Demerara Cricket Association, the UDCA, and the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association are the Constituent members of the DCB.