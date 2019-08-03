Sandpipers CC to host T10 tapeball tournament

TWELVE teams will be in action during the Sandpipers Cricket Club annual Soesdyke Premier League (SPL) T10 tapeball cricket tournament, billed for August 11, 12, 18, 25 and 31.

The venues for the five-day tournament are the Soesdyke Community Centre ground and the Airport Cricket Ground.

The twelve teams are: Sandpipers ‘A’, Sandpipers ‘B’, Eccles All Stars, Kuru Kururu XI, Sarah Johanna, Redbull X1, Uprisng Crick Club, Laluni Cricket Club, Village Ram, FarmTrack XI, Rising Star Cricket Club and Airport XI.

This event will be played on a round-robin basis for the first round. The top eight teams will qualify for the knock-out stage; quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

The semifinals and final will be played under floodlights. All games will begin at 09:30hrs except for semifinals and final.

Several prizes are up for grabs with a first prize of $100 000 and trophy. The losing finalists will take home $50 000 and trophy, while the team to finish third will receive $25 000 and trophy. The leading bowler and batsman will each earn $15 000 and trophy, while man-of-the-match in the final will collect $10 000 and a trophy.

This event is made possible by: Trophy Stall, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Singh’s Transportation Service and Equipment Rentals, Deokie and Sons General Contracting Services, Camille’s Academy, B&R Investment, RUBiS Gas Station (Soesdyke), Bashier & Sons and Sandpipers Cricket Club.