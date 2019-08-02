141 to enhance capacity of police force

UNDER the theme “Improving Police Professionalism through Effective Training and Mentorship”, the Guyana Police Force successfully trained 141 ranks in their bid to enhance the capacity of the force.

The ranks have successfully completed the Station Management, Newly Promoted, Special Constabulary and Drilling Instructor courses.

These courses are designed to improve efficiency, encourage best practices and improve leadership among subordinate officers.

The closing ceremony was recently held at the Police Officers’ Training Centre, Camp Road, Georgetown.

Delivering the course overview, Sergeant Owen Lagnah, on June 3, 2019, said the Station Management, the Newly Promoted, Drill Instructor and Special Constabulary courses commenced and lasted for a period of seven weeks.

He said ranks were trained and lectured to in various subject areas such as English Language, human rights, first aid, anger management, domestic violence, the force continuum, foot drills and traffic and crime, among others.

In brief remarks, the Force Training Officer (FTO), Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken, said with the skills and knowledge received by the ranks from the various courses, the focus will be on building bridges with members of the public.

“For us to achieve our objective as an organisation, these courses will have to be continuous. We are anticipating that by the end of the year, we will see evidence of the training in other divisions and branches resulting in positive interactions between members of the public and officers of the force, stemming from this type of training,” the FTO noted.

Ranks from the Drill Instructor Course who were outstanding received trophies. The best graduating student was Constable, Selwain David, while the runner up went to Lance Corporal, Akeem Bacchus. Constable Eon Rodrigues copped the top prize for drill and fitness.